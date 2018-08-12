Multiple rescue crews on scene of possible drowning after boating accident

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The TWRA and Benton County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a boat accident with a possible drowning.

Benton county sheriff Kenny Christopher says it happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near the Danville Landing area in Benton County.

Officers says at least six people were on a boat in the Tennessee River when at least two people fell overboard.

Officers confirm one person has not resurfaced.

The TWRA, Benton County Sheriffs Department the Big Sandy Fire Department and rescue squad are on scene.

This is a developing story.

