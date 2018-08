Brunch-fast Casserole

Submitted by: Rebecca Richards

9 large eggs beaten

1 can of mild rotel

1 roll of turkey sausage cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup of milk

1 package Mexican blend shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown and crumble turkey sausage

Whisk eggs with milk, salt and pepper

Stir in rotel. Pour into 9×13 baking dish add turkey sausage and top with cheese

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes