Habitat for Humanity holds 12th annual golf tournament for people in need

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Many hit the green Monday for a good cause.

Habitat for Humanity held their 12th annual golf tournament to help those in need.

The event was held at the Humboldt Country Club and raised more than $7,000.

Executive Director Andrea Huggins says events like these help them give back to the community.

“Each of our fundraisers helps us continue our mission in Jackson to be able to build houses for low income families,” Huggins said.

The organization’s next event will be a New Years Eve gala, which they say is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

They are currently looking for sponsors for the event.