JPD: Several cars collide on the U.S. 45 ByPass near I-40

JACKSON, Tenn.–Multiple cars crashed in north Jackson late Monday evening.

Jackson police said three cars collided at the U.S. 45 Bypass and Carriage House Drive, near Interstate 40.

No word on what caused the crash, however Jackson police said there were minor injuries and traffic was slowed down for quite some time.

