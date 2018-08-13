Man accused of shooting son in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators take a man in custody accused of shooting his son in Hardin County.

Investigators say 41-year-old James Winkler shot his son around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Coy Hill Road.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 23-year-old Kyle Winkler, is in stable condition at a hospital in Memphis.

Deputies say they arrested James Winkler on Hard Rock Road about two hours after the shooting.

Investigators say he’s currently charged with aggravated assault.