Marilyn Kay Hale Kendall

Ms. Marilyn Kay Hale Kendall, age 75 of Paris, Tennessee passed away Thursday August 9, 2018 at her daughter’s residence. Her funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 12, 2018 with Bro. Randy Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Bevil Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are John Thomas Valentine, Daniel Hollingsworth, Bo Hart, Brandon Tanner, Chris Fuller, Vince Anderson, and John “Scooter” Paschall; honorary pallbearers: John Robert Lickert and Johnathan Lickert. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 until 6:00 P.M. and again on Sunday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Marilyn Kendall was born on January 29, 1943 in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Glennie Thomas Hale and the late Dessie Harris Hale. She is survived by her daughters: Elane Hart of Beach Bluff, Tennessee, Veronica (Johnny) Lickert of Paris, and Tiffany (Jeff) Valentine of Paris; grandchildren: Rocky, Charles and Brandon Tanner; Jason and Daniel Hollingsworth; Bo Hart; Jasmine and John Valentine; Johnathan and John Robert Lickert; great grandchildren: Madison and Ashlyn Fuller; Dean Tanner; Jaylin and Kelby Hollingsworth; sister: Nellie Smith of Paris; several nieces, a great niece, and great nephews. Besides her parents, Marilyn is also preceded by her sons: Jackie Davidson and Terry Glenn Tanner.

Ms. Kendall formerly worked at Celotex as a boiler house operator. She also worked and retired from Dana of Paris. Marilyn enjoyed fishing and quilting, loved all kids and especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid dog lover, a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church and attended TVCC.