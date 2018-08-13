Mostly Sunny And Warm

Weather Update – 6:35 a.m. – Monday

Today will start with patchy fog on your Monday morning. Skies will clear away to mostly sunny by mid morning with highs in the afternoon at 89 degrees.

Rain chances will slowly increase over the area as a warm front lifts in Tuesday. A cold front interacts with a warm airmass over west Tennessee Wednesday through Friday bringing healthy rain chances to the area. Rain will likely linger into the middle of the weekend at times.

