Mugshots : Madison County : 8/10/18 – 8/13/18

1/41 Amanda Dimarco Public intoxication

2/41 Adarius Murphy Violation of community corrections

3/41 Angel Barnes Theft over $1,000, identity theft

4/41 Brittni Wilkes Violation of probation



5/41 Charles Cheshier Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

6/41 Charles Jarmon Driving under the influence

7/41 Dara Hobbs Simple possesion/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

8/41 Deago Wilkes Shoplifting-theft of property



9/41 Dentis Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/41 Devonta Johnson Failure to appear, violation of probation

11/41 Douglas Tenhet Simple domestic assault

12/41 Dusty Lynch Violation of probation



13/41 Ebony Malone Violation of community corrections

14/41 Ebony Stegall Schedule I drug violations

15/41 Elliott Chandler Contempt of court

16/41 Eric Evans Simple domestic assault



17/41 Gwendolyn Ross Aggravated assault

18/41 Isaiah Boxley Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/41 Jacob Oliver Violation of probation

20/41 James Cupples Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/41 Janet Burnett Aggravated assault, vandalism

22/41 Jason Terry Shoplifting-theft of property

23/41 Jessica Hodge Shoplifting-theft of property

24/41 Josh Hych Criminal trespass



25/41 Justin Peterson Schedule VI drug violations

26/41 Karessha Westbrooke Failure to appear

27/41 Kendall Luttrell Violation of probation

28/41 Khalik Stucks Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear



29/41 Kimberly Wood Violation of community corrections

30/41 Marcus Freeman Failure to appear

31/41 Marie Owen Criminal trespass

32/41 Monique Yarbrough Failure to appear



33/41 Niki Lynch Aggravated domestic assault

34/41 Sadarius Reeves Violation of probation

35/41 Steven Ayers Simple domestic assault

36/41 Tabitha Greenway Driving under the influence



37/41 Tammi Threet Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

38/41 Timothy Gregory Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism, interference with emergency call

39/41 Tyler Banes Sex offender registry violations

40/41 Xavier Cullum Schedule VI drug violations



41/41 Xazavius Moore Simple possesion/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.