Restoration of Old Main at Freed-Hardeman in beginning stages

HENDERSON, Tenn.–The long awaited work to restore Old Main on a local university campus is beginning.

Offices, classrooms and restrooms will be renovated at the Freed-Hardeman campus along with additional new technology. An elevator will also be installed on the south side of Old Main..

When completed, Old Main will house the Department of Behavioral Sciences and the Department of Communication.

“We are excited! Old Main is a beautiful building that deserves for her glory to be restored and it’s going to be a beautiful building when its completed,” said David Shannon, FHU President.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2019.