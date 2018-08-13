Sinkhole causes problems for Jackson stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — A sinkhole is causing problems for stores in north Jackson.

Shoppers in north Jackson might have to find a new way to Target and Kroger.

“We had a water main break in the parking lot of West Towne Commons,” Mayor Jerry Gist said.

That water main break caused a sinkhole to open up in between the Target and Kroger in the West Towne Commons Shopping Center.

Jackson police and the Jackson Street Department responded to the scene over the weekend.

“PD contacted our street department over the weekend and asked them for barricades, which they did supply, because safety of our citizens comes first,” Gist said.

Target has had to close both bathrooms, according to a store representative. Representatives also say the Starbucks inside the store is also closed.

In fact there’s no water in the Target at all. Representatives say they hope to have running water again by the end of the week.

Mayor Gist says fixing the sinkhole will be up to the owners of the shopping center.

“We’ll work with them if they ask us to. Basically, it’s their responsibility and JEA is in the process of correcting the water main break,” Gist said.

There isn’t a timeline yet on when the hole will be fixed.