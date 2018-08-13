Smoke-Filled Skies Over West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, August 13th

You may have noticed that the sky today and over the weekend has been a bit hazy! The wildfires taking place over a thousand miles away out west are putting smoke high up into the air and keeping it from being completely clear in some parts of West Tennessee today. Below you can see a model forecast for the extent of smoke cover in the continental United States over the next several hours. We should clear out of this smoke at least by tomorrow morning, but with cloudier skies in the forecast.



TONIGHT

Clear skies will become cloudy later on tonight with a slight chance for a shower in West Tennessee. Most areas will remain dry overnight, but the increasing humidity will keep it from getting as cool as it did last night with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

Skies will be cloudier in West Tennessee tomorrow as a warm front moves in bringing clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the area. It’s going to be warm too, not as warm as it was today, but with highs still in the upper 80s. Rain looks likelier later this week with showers and thunderstorms bringing more rain to the area on Thursday, Friday, and possibly this weekend. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

