SOAR program helps Jackson Christian students succeed

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Jackson Christian, gifted students are able to join SOAR, a program that focuses on leadership and other skills.

“Well I’m a parent of a gifted student and so I see the need as a mom to have extra things for my child,” said SOAR Director Leigh-Ann Davis.

The program is available for students from 4th through 12th grade.

“This is the fourth year to have SOAR at Jackson Christian,” Davis said. “We realized we were missing a small population of kids that need that extra enrichment in the classroom, and so this is our way to provide that for them.”

High school students in the program have the chance to participate in the Model United Nations program.

“It is a conference for students to practice their leadership, their debate skills, public speaking, problem-solving,” Davis said. “They take on the role of a delegate from a country.”

Davis says the program helps students to be around others in similar classes and still be challenged to solve real-world problems.

“As a high schooler, you don’t think about what’s going on in the world,” said sophomore and SOAR student Annie Green. “You don’t think about world issues people really have to think about. ”

“It increases your social and people skills at an age where we don’t that as much with our phones and text messages and stuff,” said junior and SOAR student Adam Davis, Leigh-Ann Davis’ son. “It’s usually a lot of fun to be in, and it’s just pretty tight-knit with everyone one in here.”

With programs like SOAR, students can learn about negotiation, decision making and still get ready for college and their careers.

According to the Jackson Christian website, if parents want to refer their child for evaluation for the SOAR program to contact Davis by email at leighann.davis@jcseagles.org. The process will begin on February 1 and end March 31 for the following school year.