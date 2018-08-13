Truck fire slows traffic near South Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — A truck fire Monday morning stalled traffic on South Highland near North Royal Street while fire department officials worked to control the fire.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, a service truck caught fire near the intersection around 8:45 a.m.

The fire started in the cab of the truck, causing damage to the inside of the cab and destroying the roof of the truck. Officials say the truck was carrying oxygen and acetylene, and the fire spread to those tanks.

Officials say the fire the acetylene tank caught fire, shooting flames into the air.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.