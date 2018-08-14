Almedia Estes Autry

Funeral services for Almedia Estes Autry, age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Autry passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Autry will lie in state Thursday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.