American Job Center hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were given a chance to meet face-to-face with employers Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s American Job Center hosted a job fair today at its Jackson location.

Around 30 employers attended the event to talk with job seekers as they try to fill over 500 available positions around the area.

A variety of positions were available including healthcare, manufacturing and retail positions.

Business services specialist Holly Wood tells us how job fairs like this create a more personal experience.

“It creates that one on one interaction so the employers actually get to talk to the applicants and find out their qualifications in advance,” Wood said.

College representatives were available at the event as well to help those looking to add to their skills.