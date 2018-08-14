Body of missing boater recovered from Kentucky Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing boater has been recovered from a Kentucky lake.

The body of 49-year-old James Randall Looney was recovered Tuesday morning in Kentucky Lake near Danville.

Deputies say he went missing after a boat crash Sunday night near mile marker 82 on Kentucky lake.

None of the people on the boat were wearing life jackets, according to the TWRA.

Several agencies are helping with the search.

