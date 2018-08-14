City of Brownsville board of aldermen meets, discusses money issue

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–The City of Brownsville is still experiencing cash flow troubles.

It has been an on-going issue for people in Brownsville, leaving many asking, where is the money?

Emotions ran high as dozens pack Brownsville City Hall. Kimberly Taylor sat in on Tuesday’s board meeting and Budget workshop,

hoping to find some answers after officials say the city general fund balance is much lower than normal.

“It’s important to know where the money is going and our elected officials need to be transparent,” said Taylor.

Vice Mayor Leon King said they are now a month into the new fiscal year. But unlike other cities, Brownsville is faced with a budget crisis and needs a solution.

“We need money to operate so were looking where can we get money from,” said Vice Mayor King.

He said the fund is supposed to sit at $4 million, but says that balance is currently only around $300,000.

King said the money is in a checking account that fluctuates throughout the year.

“It’s spent, and not there. We have to do some cutting somehow,” said King. He said the budget must be balanced before they can set a tax rate. King also said there was some discussion of a tax hike, but he is hopeful the board can come up with another answer.

“Let’s not raise taxes or burden people,” emphasized King. He said the main priority is finding out why the balance is so low.

But in the meantime, many in Brownsville remain hopeful.

“I love this town and want to see it do well,” said Taylor.

The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night on City Clerk Lisa Brook’ employment.

Vice Mayor King said Brooks was placed on paid administrative leave last month. But as of Tuesday night, her job has been terminated.

King said city officials will have another budget workshop soon, but a definite date has not been set.