Former Union Standout takes talents overseas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Charlie Wilson, a former Union University basketball standout will spend his 2018-2019 season with the Rivadavia Comodoros.

According to a press release from Union University, Rivadavia is the top league system in Argentina.

Wilson tallied 648 points in two seasons with Union University.

Wilson averaged 13.1 points per game and 8 rebounds per game his senior season. Wilson was named to the 2017-2018 Preseason All-Gulf South Conference team.

Wilson helped lead the bulldogs to the Gulf South Conference Tournament in 2016.