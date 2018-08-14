Freed Hardeman University prepares for students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — “I really like it when the campus fills up again,” Shannon Sewell, director of facilities and grounds at FHU, said.

Starting Saturday, Freed Hardeman’s campus will begin to fill up. But one group has been working hard all summer to make sure the campus is ready.

“We really started after commencement in May because we started the projects and deep cleaning and things like that,” Sewell said.

Lloyd Auditorium got fitted with brand new light fixtures.

“We’ve now gone to a 100 watt bulb and it lights up the auditorium so much better. We’re using one-quarter of the energy we were using just one year ago today,” Sewell said.

They also rewaxed the floors in five of the dorms.

“This summer, done an equivalent of mopping a lane all the way to the South Jackson Walmart and back,” Sewell said.

That comes out to 26 miles of mopping and waxing.

The advancement team moved from the Lloyd Auditorium to the Gardner Center, and the admissions team got updated offices on the second floor of the center.

Sewell says they’re not just focusing on the inside of buildings as they prepare for students to come back to campus. They’ve built what they’re calling an ENO village behind Clayton Chapel on campus.

Students can come and hang up their hammocks in between the wooden posts, giving them another space to hang out.

Sewell says they’re currently on their second semi-load of mulch to use around campus.

“Every week we mow the equivalent of a trip to Memphis,” Sewell said.

And it’s not just Sewell and his team helping to improve campus.

“I’ve been so impressed with the faculty here, and they’ve helped us put out those two semi-loads of mulch, they’ve helped us with weeding flower beds,” Sewell said.

Freshman start moving into their dorms on Saturday and classes for everyone start Aug. 22.