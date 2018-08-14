From Smoke Filled Skies To Clouds And Rain

Weather Update – 7:50 a.m. – Tuesday, August 14th

The wildfires taking place over a thousand miles away out to our west are putting smoke high up into the air and keeping it from being completely clear. Below you can see a model forecast for the extent of smoke cover in the continental United States over the next several hours. We should clear out of this smoke at least by later this morning, but with cloudier skies in the forecast and a chance for rain.

TODAY

Skies will be cloudy in West Tennessee today as a warm front moves in bringing stray showers and thunderstorms to the area. It’s going to be warm too, not as warm as it was today, but with highs still in the upper 80s. Rain looks likelier later this week with showers and thunderstorms bringing more rain to the area on Thursday, Friday, and possibly this weekend. Some models have suggested 1-2″ of rain over the next week, but it’s still too far out to nail down any details just yet. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

