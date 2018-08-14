George Michael “Droopy” Evans

Mr. George Michael “Droopy” Evans, age 45, of Puryear, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital E.R. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Foundry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are: Darrell Evans, David Evans, Duhl Evans, Christian Evans, Mike Peach, Jeromy Carper, Kyle Norwood, and Grant Norwood; honorary pallbearers: Joey Thompson, Jeff Thompson, and Joey Michuda. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday and on Thursday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

George Michael Evans was born on August 5, 1973 in Murray, Kentucky to Dwain Evans and Fay Alexander Evans, both of Paris. He is also survived by his wife Lisa Banks Evans of Puryear; his daughter: Destiny (Marquis) Hilliard of Nashville; son: Tristan Evans of Nashville; brothers: David (Kim) Evans of Tampa, Florida and Darrell (Virginia) Evans of Jackson, Tennessee; grandchildren: DaVasha, Audrie, Xavior, and Isaiah Hilliard; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mr. Evans is preceded in death by his in-laws: Harry and Peggy Banks.

Michael was a member of Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tennessee.