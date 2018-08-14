Jackson-Madison County EMA holds ‘refuse to be a victim’ class

JACKSON, Tenn. — Don’t miss out on a class that could save your life.

The “Refuse to be a Victim” class will be held at the Jackson-Madison County Emergency Operations Center at the McKellar-Sipes Airport on Wednesday.

The class is designed for everyone from middle schoolers to senior citizens.

The class covers how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from things like identity theft and phone scams, as well as how to better protect your home.

EMA Director Marty Clements tells us these classes have been beneficial to those in the community for years.

“I’ve been doing this presentation for about seven or eight years now and I’ve got some other instructors who have been doing it too. We have already had people come back and confirm to us that the knowledge that they gained in this thing has saved them in situations,” Clements said.

Representatives from the Jackson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office will also be there to answer questions.

The class will start at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 15.

There is a $25 charge to cover materials for the class.