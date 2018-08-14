Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent phone scam

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Madison County Sheriff’s office has shared audio with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News of an apparent scam.

That scam includes a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a second scam call that has recently surfaced is claiming to be the Social Security Administration saying you have been overpaid and demands reimbursement.

If you receive a call like this, investigators urge you to never give out your personal information and simply hang up.