Mayor Jimmy Harris presented with Patriot Award by National Guard

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local mayor was surprised with an award Tuesday.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, was surprised by the National Guard.

Harris was presented with a Patriot Award for his support of the National Guard.

“It feels good that those folks who have worked for and given their time and effort and some of them, their health to defend our country. That we are able to help them get the benefits they’re entitled to,” said Mayor Harris.

Mayor Harris also said there is always more to be done for veterans but he is proud of the progress made in Madison County.