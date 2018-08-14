Mugshots : Madison County : 8/13/18 – 8/14/18 August 14, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Jamie Pruitt Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Charles Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Danny Murphy Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Larry Kirby Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Martavious Person Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Megan Blacklance Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Rafael Rodriguez Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Rahim Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Richard Jones Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Ronald Copeland Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Ronnie Pannell Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Siaaron Smith Violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Victor McLin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/14/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore