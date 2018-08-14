Mugshots : Madison County : 8/13/18 – 8/14/18

1/14 Jamie Pruitt Aggravated burglary

2/14 Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass

3/14 Charles Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/14 Danny Murphy Driving while unlicensed



5/14 Larry Kirby Driving under the influence

6/14 Martavious Person Failure to appear

7/14 Megan Blacklance Violation of community corrections

8/14 Rafael Rodriguez Violation of probation



9/14 Rahim Williams Violation of probation

10/14 Richard Jones Schedule II drug violations

11/14 Ronald Copeland Public intoxication

12/14 Ronnie Pannell Evading arrest



13/14 Siaaron Smith Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

14/14 Victor McLin Violation of community corrections





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/14/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.