Rain Looks Likelier After Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, August 14th

The weather has been panning out as expected so far with more rain in northwest Tennessee than anywhere else today. Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy causing temperatures to be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday. Sunnier skies will bring hotter weather tomorrow before a better chance for rain arrives later this week.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight with a low chance for rain in West Tennessee. Most areas will remain dry overnight, but the clouds will keep overnight lows to the lower and middle 70s for a warm start to Wednesday morning.

Skies will be sunny at times and partly cloudy at others in West Tennessee tomorrow with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the area during the daytime. It’s going to be warmer than today was with clearer skies as the sunshine should lead to highs in the lower to middle 90s. A higher amount of humidity could lead to a heat index in the upper 90s or even lower 100s in the middle of the afternoon. A better chance for rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com