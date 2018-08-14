Roundabout construction to cause lane change Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been several months of construction near parts of North Highland.

“It’s like every time the roads get smaller and smaller and smaller,” resident Kendrick Turner said.

Turner also works near the construction of a new roundabout near downtown Jackson.

The roundabout project has caused some minor traffic delays, but another shift in the lanes could cause more issues for drivers.

“It is hindering everything. Like, it causes traffic and trying to go to this local gas station is kind of wearing and tearing on my tires,” Turner said.

North Highland Avenue near East Deaderick Street has been down to one lane in each direction, but those headed southbound will be able to use part of the roundabout while crews finish construction on the east side.

“We are hoping to begin working on the traffic shift as early as 7 in the morning. It’s gonna be kind of weather dependent to make sure we have our videos and material and everything together,” project engineer Kris Gordon said.

Gordon says that in another few weeks, there should be a final shift.

“That’ll be gone within the next few weeks and hopefully that will be the final traffic shift as northbound and southbound are both using the outer portions of the roundabout while they finish the center island,” Gordon said.

The project should be completed by the end of the year.

“The completion date is Nov. 15 of this year, so we’re getting very close to the end and, hopefully, with these last few shifts,” Gordon said.

Gordon said additional projects are ongoing throughout the city, including one on Dr. FE Wright Drive. That project could last about two years.