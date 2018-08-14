Police: Suspect shot in recent Dyersburg store robbery, dies

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–A suspect in the recent robbery of a Dyersburg store has died.

According to Dyersburg Police, Joshua Foster, 31, died Sunday after a robbery at Allen’s Grocery Store in Dyersburg on August 4.

Foster was a suspect in the robbery and Dyersburg police said he was shot multiple times during a shooting involving the store’s owner.

Foster was facing charges of aggravated robbery, but was not taken into custody because he was in critical condition in a Memphis hospital, according to police.

If you have information on the robbery, call Dyersburg police at (731) 285-1212 or Crime stoppers at (731) 285-8477.