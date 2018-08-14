TBI issues statewide endangered child alert

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A Statewide Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The alert is for 11-month-old Mason Nicholson.

Mason is white, with blonde hair, blue eyes, 2’00”, and 26 pounds.

He was last seen at his residence in Cookeville, Tennessee, and may be in the company of his non-custodial mother, according to the TBI.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Mason call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 931-528-8484 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.