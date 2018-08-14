Woman struck by car in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–At 9 Tuesday night, Jackson Police confirm a 39-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle.

Jackson Police and EMS crews were treating the woman in front of the Horizon Store on Ridgecrest Road near the Ballpark at Jackson. Jackson Police say the woman was airlifted Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis. Jackson Police say she is suffering from serious injuries.

