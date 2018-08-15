Family mourns loved one; police investigate fatal hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a painful reality Anna Huddleston says no mother should have to face.

“I never thought that I would have to bury a child,” she said. “She left three boys without a mother.”

Huddleston and her family are mourning the death of her daughter, Kim Harris, 39.

Police say Harris was hit car that kept going.

“The person that hit my child, they kept going. They left my child in the street dead,” Huddleston said.

Jackson police say it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of of Parkstone Place and Ridgecrest Road.

Huddleston says she doesn’t know why her daughter was walking in the area, but the two were talking on the phone earlier that day.

“That was the last time I heard from my child,” she said.

Huddleston hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.

“I wish [they] would have stopped, that was the right thing to do,” she said.

With only memories to hold onto, family says they want Kim’s legacy to live on.

“She was beautiful, positive and just a great person inside and out,” Evie Nesbitt, Harris’ great aunt said.

Kim’s mother says she won’t give up hope believing someone knows something.

“I want some justice for my daughter,” she said. For her kids and myself.”

The family tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News funeral arrangement for Harris have not been set.

Jackson police say no official suspects have been named, but they are talking to a person of interest in the case.