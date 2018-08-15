Jackson drivers begin using roundabout

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction crews have changed lanes in downtown Jackson for more construction on the roundabout.

“The last transition went smooth. Everybody paid attention, we got all of our warning signs out, so it should go fine,” Ben Carmack with Ford Construction said.

He says the transition for southbound drivers using the roundabout should go smoothly. He wants to remind drivers to watch out for construction workers.

“We’re moving in and out of traffic with equipment,” he said.

The crews are focused not only on staying safe from traffic, but also doing their job.

“We need everybody to be observant and watch our guys, watch the crews out here working,” he said.

Drivers heading south on North Highland Avenue toward downtown Jackson will veer right to go up and around the roundabout.

“Northbound traffic is going to slide over into the southbound lane. They are going to be running side by side,” Carmack said.

He says he expects drivers to get used to the lane change quickly.

“It’s going to slow them down. It’s going to be confusing at first, but once they get the hang of it, they’ll all be all right,” he said.

But this is not the last lane change for drivers.

“We’re looking at around two weeks, and then we’re going to have another transition and put both lanes of traffic going around the roundabout then straightening them back up,” Carmack said.

The roundabout is expected to be finished by mid-November.