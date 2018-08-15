Jackson police seek driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help them find a driver who left the scene of a Tuesday night hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured.

The hit-and-run occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the Horizon convenience store located at 340 Parkstone Place, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

A woman was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Ridgecrest Road. She was seriously injured and taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to the release.

Investigators are looking for a dark colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400.