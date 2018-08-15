Madison Co. officials prepare for Election Day in November

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the August elections behind us, the Madison County Election Commission prepares for the county’s next election day.

Election commissioners met Wednesday where they certified the results from the Aug. 2 election and began preparations for the November election, including setting the hours for the next election.

Early voting for the November election will be from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1.

You will be able to vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Election Day will be Nov. 6 with voting hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you still haven’t registered to vote, don’t worry. You have until Oct. 9 to register for this election.

To register to vote online, visit the Tennessee Online Voter Registration System website.