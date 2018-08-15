Medina officials discuss solutions to school traffic problems

MEDINA, Tenn. — “It’s a nightmare in Medina when the school times come,” Carl Stoppenhagen, Gibson County road superintendent, said.

A traffic nightmare, that is. So one group is coming together to brainstorm solutions.

“People are experiencing long waits, indeed some dangerous situations, especially as they cross State Highway 152 on this side of the project,” Stoppenhagen said.

The major cause is the new Medina Elementary School. It was built in the same neighborhood as the South Gibson County Middle and High School.

“We can handle what’s in front of us,” Eddie Pruett, superintendent of Gibson County Special School District, said. “But handling the road out there is where we need help, so that’s why we’re pulling everyone together just to see if there’s any relief that can be done.”

The sheriff’s department is also lending a hand to keep traffic moving smoothly.

“Each morning we have two deputies that come out here, manpower permitting, to help with the traffic flow as well,” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

One of the areas that has some serious traffic issues now that the new Medina Elementary School has opened is at the intersection of Highway 152 and Mt. Zion Road, and officials say they have several ideas on how to fix it.

“We think a signal light on 152 is the proper response to that,” Stoppenhagen said.

“We need to look at adding two turn lanes coming off of 152 coming onto Mt. Zion to allow the 152 traffic to continue to flow,” Sheriff Thomas said.

But these ideas will take some time to work through, so the superintendent says leaving on time is still your best bet to avoiding the traffic.

“You’re still gonna have slow-downs just because it’s school traffic, but you’re still gonna be able to get through in plenty of time,” Pruett said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say they plan to do a traffic study at the intersection to figure out the best solution to keep traffic moving.

That will start within the next two weeks.