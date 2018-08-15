Memphis Tigers arrive in Jackson as a continuation of training camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers have officially arrived in Jackson. The team and the coaching staff were escorted by police to the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers will spend three days in the Hub City, for the third consecutive season, as part of their training camp. The Tigers will have practices on both Thursday and Friday mornings and they will cap their trip in Jackson with a 10 a.m. scrimmage on Saturday.

Head Coach of the Tigers, Mike Norvell says this is his favorite time of the season. Coach Norvell says the trip to Jackson is much more than just additional practices in a different environment, it also calls for great quality team bonding.

“You know over the next three days it is a chance for some of the newcomers to be able to express what their journey has been, some of the highs and some of the lows. It is a time for all of our players to come together and really get a better sense of who we are and our path to Memphis,” Coach Norvell said.

Coach Norvell also says he is also grateful to hop on I-40 and be able drive to another Memphis campus, along with the experience and hospitality the campus offers.