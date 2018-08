Mugshots : Madison County : 8/14/18 – 8/15/18

1/17 Tevin Mays Aggravated assault, robbery

2/17 Andrew March Failure to appear

3/17 William Griffin Failure to appear

4/17 Caminski Fenner Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/17 Cordarius Tyus Failure to comply

6/17 Crystal Kemp Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear

7/17 David Brown Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/17 Demarcus Beard Robbery



9/17 Holly Edwards Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

10/17 Jaden Moses Violation of community corrections

11/17 Jared Jensen Simple domestic assault

12/17 Juan Waldo DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, open container law, driving while unlicensed



13/17 Nakita Jennings Failure to appear

14/17 Nasir Alhalah Failure to appear

15/17 Natasha Atkins Aggravated assault, contraband in penal institution

16/17 Quadros Brooks Violation of community corrections



17/17 Willie Wade Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.