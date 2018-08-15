Partly Cloudy, Hot And Humid Today

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re start the morning off about 5 to 6 degrees warmer than yesterday. In addition there is a lot more moisture streaming north behind a slowly moving northbound warm front. The frontal boundary will be close enough this afternoon to focus a few scattered thunderstorms mainly this afternoon. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. Although storms will not be widespread. The main threats with any storm will be with very heavy rain, frequent lightning and perhaps isolated instances of damaging winds. Otherwise, it will just be miserably hot… heat index somewhere between 98 and 102°F this afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com