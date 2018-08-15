Scattered Thunderstorms Thursday Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 15th

As expected, very few showers have made their way to West Tennessee just yet with dry air still in place too keep convection to a minimum. However, an area of low pressure over the Central Plains is likely to bring rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-South each day over the next few days. Some of these showers could end up being heavy at times but there are still many areas in West Tennessee that are in great need of some rainfall.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will stay isolated today and are likeliest in northwest Tennessee this evening, but we’ll see a better chance for rain arrive after midnight into Thursday morning. With otherwise muggy conditions and partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Scattered rain is possible tomorrow, and although not everyone will get wet weather, those that do, could encounter thunderstorms with heavy showers and frequent lightning. Some thunderstorms may produce strong winds as well with a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday and Friday so stay weather aware. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

