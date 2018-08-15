Scotts Hill head football coach resigns

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — The head football coach at Scotts Hill High School has resigned.

Daniel Duncan has resigned as both a teacher and head football coach at Scotts Hill High School, according to the Henderson County School System.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an investigation involving Duncan.

Henderson County Superintendent Steve Wilkinson says Duncan turned in his letter of resignation Tuesday, effective immediately.

Wilkinson says Duncan taught history and was promoted to head football coach last year. He said Duncan has been with the school system for about three years.

Scotts Hill High School staff member Jeff Robertson is expected to take over coaching duties. The team’s first game of the season is Friday.

