Sugar and Cinnamon Donuts
Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)
2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp salt
1 large egg, beaten lightly
1 1/4 cups whole milk
2 tbsp melted butter
2 tsp vanilla
Preheat oven to 350*. Lightly spray donut tin with cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Blend well with a whisk. Add milk, beaten egg, melted butter and vanilla. Mix until just combined.
Load a pastry bag with the dough and pipe into donut tin. I like to do two full circles per donut which brings the dough about 3/4 of the way up the tin. Bake for 12 minutes or until your toothpick comes out clean. After removing from the oven, allow donuts to cool in the tin 5-8 minutes. This gives them time to firm up.
For the top:
Melt about 1/2 cup of butter in a small bowl. On a small plate about 1/2 cup sugar and a couple dashes of cinnamon. Stir with fork. Gently roll one side of the donut into the melted butter then in the sugar mixture! Sure to be a favorite! Enjoy!