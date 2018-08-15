Sugar and Cinnamon Donuts

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

1 large egg, beaten lightly

1 1/4 cups whole milk

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 350*. Lightly spray donut tin with cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Blend well with a whisk. Add milk, beaten egg, melted butter and vanilla. Mix until just combined.

Load a pastry bag with the dough and pipe into donut tin. I like to do two full circles per donut which brings the dough about 3/4 of the way up the tin. Bake for 12 minutes or until your toothpick comes out clean. After removing from the oven, allow donuts to cool in the tin 5-8 minutes. This gives them time to firm up.

For the top:

Melt about 1/2 cup of butter in a small bowl. On a small plate about 1/2 cup sugar and a couple dashes of cinnamon. Stir with fork. Gently roll one side of the donut into the melted butter then in the sugar mixture! Sure to be a favorite! Enjoy!