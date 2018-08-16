Couple convicted of health care fraud, sentenced in federal court

JACKSON, Tenn.–A couple convicted of committing health care fraud from 2009 to 2013 was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court in Jackson.

Following a three-week trial, a federal jury convicted Sandra and Calvin Bailey of health care fraud offenses that led to millions of dollars lost to federal health care programs.

Thursday in Federal Court, the judge sentenced Sandra Bailey to 10 years in prison and ordered her to pay restitution of over $1.4 million.

Calvin Bailey was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution of over $1.3 million.

“There are significant penalties for this and we are very glad to have achieved justice in this case for the government, contractors for the local community and really for the victims in this case who were defrauded,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.

Dunavant said the Baileys would falsify medical records to make it appear patients were qualified to receive medical equipment at no cost, causing more than $4 million to be paid by taxpayers and receiving more than $1.2 million in salary and sales commissions.