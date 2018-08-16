Eddie Lee Fason

Funeral services for Eddie Lee Fason, age 69, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11:00 am at West Bemis Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ames Plantation Cemetery in Grand Junction, Tennessee. Mr. Fason passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Northbrooke Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 17, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Fason will lie in state Saturday morning at West Bemis Missionary Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

