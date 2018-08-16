Families and friends hold candlelight vigil for missing Cayce McDaniel

MILAN, Tenn.–Families and friends gathered by candlelight Thursday night to remember a missing girl.

Cayce McDaniel went missing in August 1996 from her home in Milan. It’s a case that has puzzled law enforcement from more than two decades.

Families, friends and community members said a prayer at Milan City Park.

Investigators have followed up on numerous leads over the past 22 years. Cayce’s whereabouts remain unknown. Foul play is suspected.