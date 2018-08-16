Henry County man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.–A Henry County man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Tony Boyd of Paris was indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing drugs while being a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, Boyd is charged with the distributing crack cocaine in the Paris area on six separate occasions.

Two transactions occurred within 1,000 feet of a local playground, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Boyd faces decades in prison and millions in fines.