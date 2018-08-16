Jackson Kiwanis Club honors local first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local civic group hosted a ceremony Thursday to recognize first responders for their hard work and dedication to our community.

The Jackson Kiwanis Club held their annual First Responders Recognition Luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Six first responders were recognized at the ceremony, including Madison County firefighter Justin Gullet, Jackson city firefighter Mike Crane, Jackson-Madison County General EMT Roderick Brown, Madison County Sgt. McArthur Brown Jr., Jackson police investigator Michael Arnold and Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Jenna Eubanks.

The awards are given every year. All recipients are chosen by their co-workers.