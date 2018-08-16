Jennifer Wagoner Martin

Jennifer was a member of West Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a great Christian lady with an unwavering faith and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and helping others in their times of need. Jennifer was a 1990 Graduate of Adamsville High School and a longtime supporter of the Cardinals. She was a Cosmetologist for approximately 25 years. She departed this life on August 14, 2018 in Newnan, Georgia at the age of 46 Years, 3 Months, 18 Days.

She is survived by her husband Ray Martin of Selmer, TN; a son, Noah Martin of Selmer; her parents, James and Kathy Wagoner of Stantonville, TN; her brother, Jeff Wagoner and wife Windie of Selmer; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

August 18, 2018 at 3:00 PM at West Shiloh Baptist Church, August 17, 2018 beginning at 4:00 PM. Visitation on Saturday will be from 11:00 AM until service at 3:00 PM , all at the church. Services will be held onat West Shiloh Baptist Church, 282 West Shiloh Church Road, Stantonville, Tennessee , with James Stophel officiating. Burial will follow in the West Shiloh Cemetery at Stantonville. Visitation will be at West Shiloh Baptist Churchbeginning atVisitationwill be fromuntil service at, all at the church.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, TN. Ph. 731-645-3481