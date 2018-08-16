Joseph Earl “Hines” Long

Funeral services for Joseph Earl “Hines” Long, age 58, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Beech Bluff, Tennessee. Mr. Long passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 17, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Long will lie in state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.