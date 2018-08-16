Local government official announces he will be running for mayor of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson community members gathered at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Thursday for an announcement that may affect the future of their city.

Former Jackson city councilman and United Way president Scott Conger publicly announced his intentions to campaign to be the next mayor of the Hub City.

“He has a servant’s heart. He loves people, and he really loves the city of Jackson,” said family member Virginia Conger.

Conger says he hopes to get more people engaged in local government.

“Getting people involved in local conversations, understanding that local government has so far a greater impact on our daily lives then state or federal government,” said Scott Conger.

And he hoped to draw young people to want to stay in Jackson.

“We want to make sure and make our city get younger,” Scott said, “bring the young people here, give them things to do, improve quality of life, aesthetics, and make sure that they have careers that they want to go into here in Jackson; not have to move off to find those careers.”

Conger’s family says Scott grew up learning about local government. His grandfather, Bob Conger, was mayor of Jackson for 12 years.

“He said, ‘well Scott, if you’re going to run to get your name in the paper or your picture on TV, forget it. If you want to run because you really care for Jackson, then I’ll do all I can to help you,'” Virginia Conger said.

Conger says he has big plans for the future of the Hub City.

“We just need to work to bring different perspectives to the table, different ideas, and create a shared vision,” said Conger.

Conger is the second candidate to announce he is running for mayor of Jackson. He joins outgoing State Representative Jimmy Eldridge. Current mayor, Jerry Gist announced he will not be seeking another term. Local elections for mayor will take place in May 2019.