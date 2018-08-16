McKenzie man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

Nathan Adams, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to production and attempted production of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to proof presented at trial, Adams surreptitiously recorded videos of a 13-year-old minor female in various stages of undress, including fully nude.

Adams filmed some of the videos from outside the minor’s home filming through a hole in the window blinds, according to the release. On other occasions, Adams hid the recording device inside the minor’s bedroom or bathroom.

Adams was reported to law enforcement after the minor’s mother discovered the recording device and the explicit videos of her daughter, the release says.

On the second day of trial, as the videos that Adams recorded were being played for the jury, Adams advised the court that he wished to plead guilty to the charges against him, according to the release.

Adams faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.